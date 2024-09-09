Easy tips to help you lose weight during menopause

Menopause begins either in the early 40s or the late 50s. As the body’s estrogen level drops, it hinders the ability to naturally ovulate. Menopause can trigger a range of symptoms, affecting every woman differently. Women dealing with menopause faces mood swings, hot flashes, and are being unable to fall asleep.

Menopause can also affect mental health, causing anxiety and depression in some women. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwaker shared some tips to manage from post-menopause weight gain.

Tips to help you lose weight during menopause

1. Focus on protein-rich foods

During menopause, muscle mass naturally declines, leading to a slower metabolism. Consuming protein-rich foods can help maintain muscle mass.

2. Engage in strength training

Strength training is essential for counteracting the muscle loss that occurs during menopause. Building muscle not only helps boost metabolism but also supports bone health.

3. Reduce carbohydrate intake

As oestrogen levels drop during menopause, the body may become more insulin resistant, making it easier to gain weight. Reducing carbohydrate intake can help stabilise blood sugar levels and reduce fat storage.

4. Increase fibre intake

Fibre aids digestion, helps control blood sugar levels, and promotes a feeling of fullness, which can prevent overeating.

5. Stay hydrated

Proper hydration is crucial during menopause. Drinking enough water helps flush out toxins, reduces bloating, and may even help control appetite.

6. Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep can lead to weight gain by disrupting hunger hormones and increasing stress levels. Ensuring quality sleep helps regulate these hormones and supports weight loss.

7. Manage stress

Managing stress is crucial for maintaining a healthy weight during menopause.

8. Monitor portion sizes

Monitoring portion sizes helps control calorie intake without depriving yourself of necessary nutrients.

9. Limit alcohol consumption

Alcohol can contribute to weight gain by adding extra calories and increasing appetite. Additionally, alcohol can disrupt sleep and exacerbate menopause symptoms.

10. Consider intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting can help regulate insulin levels, promote fat loss, and improve metabolic health, which are all beneficial during menopause.