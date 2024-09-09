Elon Musk set to become first trillionaire by 2027; Gautam Adani may follow

A recent report from Informa Connect Academy has revealed that Elon Musk, the driving force behind Tesla, SpaceX, and X (formerly Twitter), is on track to become the world’s first trillionaire by 2027. With an impressive annual wealth growth rate of 110%, Musk currently tops the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, holding a net worth of $251 billion. This report, titled “2024 Trillion Dollar Club,” also forecasts a similar financial trajectory for Indian tycoon Gautam Adani, who could join the trillionaire ranks by 2028. Adani, whose conglomerate spans sectors like power and aerospace, has a net worth of $84 billion and an annual growth rate of 122.86%.

Additionally, Jensen Huang, CEO and co-founder of NVIDIA, is expected to become a trillionaire within the next five years, thanks to his company’s success and his own wealth of $77 billion, growing at an annual rate of 111.88%. Bernard Arnault, the chairman of LVMH, the world’s largest luxury conglomerate, is also predicted to reach trillionaire status by 2030, continuing the expansion of his luxury empire.

This rising concentration of wealth among a few individuals is drawing criticism, with experts pointing out the environmental impact of the world’s richest, who contribute more to carbon emissions than the global poor. Yet, the wealth landscape is shifting, as women like Francoise Bettencourt Meyers of L’Oreal are set to join the trillionaire club by 2040, signaling an evolving global financial structure.