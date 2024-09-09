Government bans production, sale of firecrackers till January 1

New Delhi: Delhi government has banned production, sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1 next year. The ban also covers online sale and delivery of firecrackers. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced this decision. Government took this decision to control air pollution in the coming winter season.

‘The ban on the production, storage, sale and use of firecrackers will remain in force till January 1, 2025. This is a part of the Delhi government’s winter action plan based on 21 focus points to control pollution,’ said Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

The minister said that an action plan will be prepared in collaboration with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban.