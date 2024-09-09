Holiday for Prophet’s birthday announced in this Gulf country

Muscat: The Sultanate of Oman has declared Sunday, September 15, as an official holiday for employees in both the public and private sectors in observance of the Prophet’s Birthday.

‘On the occasion of the commemoration of the Prophet Muhammad’s birthday, peace and blessings be upon him, it has been decided that Sunday, the 11th of Rabi’ al-Awwal 1446 AH, corresponding to the 15th of September 2024, will be an official holiday for employees of the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities, as well as establishments in the private sector,’ in a statement, the Ministry of Labour said.

Private sector employers may arrange for their employees to work on this holiday if necessary, based on the nature of their work. In such cases, employees must be compensated in accordance with labour regulations.

Earlier the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE announced paid holiday for public sector on Prophet’s birthday. The authority said that the holiday, for the federal government, will be on Sunday, September 15. This is based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the official holidays for this year.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.