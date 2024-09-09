IAF Day to be Celebrated in Chennai This Year

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will mark its 92nd anniversary on October 8 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. This is the third time the IAF Day is being celebrated outside of Delhi, with previous events held in Chandigarh and Prayagraj in 2022 and 2023, respectively. The event in Chennai will begin at 7:45 AM with a parade and a fly-past.

Following the parade, a grand airshow will take place over the Bay of Bengal, featuring IAF frontline fighter jets such as Rafale, Sukhoi, and Tejas. The Akashganga skydiving team will also perform aerial stunts, with thousands expected to witness the display. This event will coincide with the appointment of a new Air Force chief, with Air Marshal AP Singh being a leading candidate for the role.

The IAF was officially established in 1932 as a support force for the Royal Air Force of the UK, and its first operational squadron was formed in 1933. The celebration of its foundation continues to honor its legacy and achievements.