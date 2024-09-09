IDS launches inaugural ‘CORE’ program to enhance jointness, integration among senior military officers

The Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff (HQ IDS) is organizing a Combined Operational Review and Evaluation (CORE) program from September 9 to 13, 2024, aimed at fostering jointness and integration among senior officers of the Indian Armed Forces. The five-day program is designed for Major General and equivalent ranks from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, alongside officers from key ministries like Defence, External Affairs, and Home Affairs. The initiative is part of efforts to prepare these officers for future leadership roles, focusing on strategic planning, anticipating threats, and understanding the evolving geopolitical and technological landscape.

The CORE program is part of broader reforms being introduced by HQ IDS to enhance joint force structures and move towards the establishment of Integrated Theatre Commands (ITC). Recent changes include cross-postings of officers between services and the introduction of a common Annual Confidential Report (ACR) for senior ranks. These steps are aimed at modernizing the armed forces and ensuring leaders are equipped to handle future conflicts influenced by advancements such as artificial intelligence and autonomous systems.

This program is a key milestone in India’s ongoing efforts to reorganize its military structure, a process overseen by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan. With panel discussions, lectures, and insights from global conflicts and non-kinetic warfare, the CORE initiative aims to create a cohesive operational environment, mirroring successful theatre command structures employed by other nations like the US and China.