India Detects First Suspected Mpox Case, Patient Stable: Govt

The Union health ministry reported a suspected case of Mpox in a man who recently returned from a country where the disease is transmitted. The patient is currently isolated at a designated hospital and is in a stable condition.

The ministry stated that samples have been collected and are being tested to confirm whether the patient has contracted Mpox. Contact tracing is underway to identify potential sources and assess the impact within the country.

The ministry emphasized that the case is being managed according to established protocols and there is no cause for undue concern. They assured that the country is fully prepared to handle isolated travel-related cases and has robust measures in place to manage and mitigate any potential risk.