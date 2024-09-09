Kalindi Express Narrowly Escapes Disaster After Hitting LPG Cylinder on Tracks

On Sunday, a potential disaster was averted when the Kalindi Express collided with an LPG cylinder placed on the tracks near Shivrajpur, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The train, traveling from Prayagraj to Bhiwani, hit the cylinder around 8:20 pm, but the quick actions of the loco pilot, who applied emergency brakes, helped prevent a derailment. Although the cylinder was struck and thrown off the tracks, the train safely stopped, and no major damage occurred.

Senior officials, including the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and forensic experts, promptly arrived at the site to investigate. Additional checks were carried out at Bilhaur station after the train was delayed for about 20 minutes. Authorities discovered additional suspicious items, including a bottle of petrol and matchboxes. The police are actively working to identify those responsible, with assurances of stringent legal action against the culprits.

This incident follows a recent series of alarming rail disruptions, including the derailment of the Sabarmati Express in Kanpur after it hit a sharp object on the tracks in August. Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister Giriraj Singh expressed their concerns over these repeated occurrences, with Vaishnaw confirming that investigations are ongoing into the recent disturbances on railway routes.