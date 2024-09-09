Kannur Airport AGM to be held online amid service decline, rising losses

The Kannur International Airport is facing a crisis with reduced services and increasing financial losses, yet there has been no audit by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) since 2017, raising questions about financial transparency. Shareholders are objecting to the company’s decision to hold the annual general meeting (AGM) online for the third consecutive year, citing concerns that this format is used to avoid answering questions.

The online meeting format has been criticized for limiting participation, with only 1,000 participants allowed and a time limit of 10-20 minutes. Shareholders are also restricted to asking questions if they are among the 20 selected, sparking accusations that the company is trying to avoid direct shareholder participation and scrutiny.

A group of shareholders protested in Kannur against the online format, seeking to bring attention to the company’s shortcomings and demand a physical meeting where they can directly question the management. The AGM, chaired by the Chief Minister, has only been held in person twice since the airport’s inception, fueling concerns about accountability and transparency.