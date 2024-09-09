Kerala CM criticizes new probe into 2023 Oyur kidnapping case

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced discontent over the decision to re-investigate the 2023 kidnapping case of a 6-year-old girl from Oyur. The issue was raised during his meeting with the DGP at Cliff House, following orders from the Kollam SP to reopen the case under the direction of ADGP Ajith Kumar. This move came amid accusations that the ADGP had compromised the initial investigation. A decision on whether to withdraw the reinvestigation is expected soon, as the fresh probe may result in bail for two of the accused.

The case revolves around the abduction of the young girl in November 2023 by three suspects from Chathannoor—Padmakumar, his wife Anithakumari, and their daughter Anupama. After an intense police search, the child was found abandoned at Ashramam Ground in Kollam the following day. All three suspects are currently in custody, with the exception of Anupama, who was granted bail by the court. The police sought a reinvestigation as the trial was approaching, aiming to uncover additional details.

The reinvestigation stems from claims made by the child’s father, alleging the involvement of a fourth person in the kidnapping. Police are now focusing on this claim, which has brought fresh scrutiny to the case.