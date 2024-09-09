Kerala’s BEVCO to Supply Liquor to Lakshadweep to Boost Tourism

The Kerala government has granted permission to the state’s Beverages Corporation (BEVCO) to supply alcohol to Lakshadweep, a Union Territory that had previously prohibited alcohol. The decision aims to attract more tourists to the island. The Lakshadweep administration had requested permission to purchase alcohol from BEVCO for sale to tourists on Bangaram Island.

The Excise Commissioner held discussions with the Lakshadweep administration and requested government permission for the sale, citing significant revenue generation potential. The government granted BEVCO a one-time permission to sell alcohol to Lakshadweep, pending a special request from the Lakshadweep administration specifying the brands and prices of the alcohol they want to purchase.

The sale will be facilitated through BEVCO warehouses in Kozhikode and Kochi, with a special permit required to transport the alcohol across state borders. The government is considering amending regulations to enable BEVCO to receive similar revenue-generating applications in the future. Additionally, a request for BEVCO to establish an outlet in Lakshadweep is under consideration.