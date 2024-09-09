Know common causes of itchy gums

Itchy gums refer to a sensation of irritation or tingling in the gum tissue. This issue can arise from various causes, such as poor oral hygiene, which leads to plaque buildup and gum inflammation (gingivitis), or allergic reactions to certain foods, dental products, etc.

Itchy gums can often signal underlying dental or health issues:

1. Gingivitis

Gingivitis is the early stage of gum disease caused by plaque buildup on the teeth and gums. Plaque, a sticky film of bacteria, irritates the gums, leading to inflammation, redness, and itchiness. If left untreated, gingivitis can progress to more severe gum disease.

2. Allergic reactions

Allergic reactions to certain foods, dental products, or materials like latex in dental gloves can cause itchy gums. The immune system reacts to these allergens, leading to irritation and discomfort in the gums.

3. Hormonal changes

Hormonal fluctuations, particularly during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause, can affect gum tissue, making it more sensitive and prone to itching. This is because hormones can increase blood flow to the gums, leading to swelling and irritation.

4. Dry mouth

Dry mouth occurs when there is insufficient saliva production, which can lead to itchy gums. Saliva helps to cleanse the mouth and neutralise acids produced by bacteria. When saliva is lacking, bacteria can proliferate, leading to irritation and discomfort in the gums.

5. Poor oral hygiene

Neglecting oral hygiene can result in the accumulation of plaque and tartar on the teeth and gums, leading to irritation, inflammation, and itchiness.

Also Read; Know what to do soon after waking up

6. Teething

Teething in infants and toddlers can cause itchy gums as the new teeth push through the gum tissue. This process is often accompanied by discomfort, swelling, and itching.

7. Oral infections

Oral infections, such as thrush (a fungal infection caused by Candida yeast) or viral infections like herpes, can lead to itchy gums. These infections cause inflammation and irritation of the gum tissue.

8. Bruxism

Bruxism, or teeth grinding, can lead to irritated and itchy gums due to the pressure and friction caused by the grinding motion. This condition often occurs during sleep and can also result in jaw pain and tooth sensitivity.

9. Orthodontic devices

Braces, retainers, or other orthodontic devices can cause friction against the gum tissue, leading to irritation and itchiness.

10. Tobacco use

Tobacco products, including cigarettes and smokeless tobacco, can irritate the gums and lead to inflammation and itchiness.