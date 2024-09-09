Know health benefits of drinking milk with jaggery before bedtime

An amino acid called ‘tryptophan’ is present in milk. This makes it so great for promoting sleep. According to nutritionist Divya Handa, adding jaggery in milk can enhance the nutritional value of milk.

Health Benefits Of Drinking Milk With Jaggery Before Sleep:

1. Promotes Digestive Health

As per Ayurveda, jaggery has laxative properties and the ability to activate digestive enzymes, thus preventing problems like constipation and gas. So, while milk helps induce sleep, adding some jaggery will help keep your digestive system healthy.

2. Relieves Menstrual Pain

Milk is rich in calcium and helps provide relief from muscle spasms. On the other hand, jaggery is rich in iron and folate and helps maintain proper blood circulation. When combined, they can provide relief from painful menstrual cramps.

3. Good For Your

According to the National Institutes Of Health (NIH), jaggery is loaded with antioxidants, which are essential for skin health. Moreover, jaggery also helps cleanse the blood, giving you a natural and healthy glow.

4. Strengths Your Immunity

Both milk and jaggery are rich in essential vitamins and nutrients required for a stronger immune system. Consuming this drink before bedtime can make your body more resistant to harmful infections.