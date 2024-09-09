NHRC Intervenes in Lakshadweep Land Dispute, Issues Notice to Centre and Island Authorities

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Ministry of Tourism and Lakshadweep authorities over the displacement of around 50,000 people on various islands. This action follows a petition by human rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, who highlighted violations against Scheduled Tribes, primarily of minority communities, living on islands such as Kavaratti, Androth, Minicoy, Kalpeni, and Agatti. The petition alleges that a recent order to reclaim 575 hectares of land from 19,522 SC/ST residents disregards human rights and legal provisions.

Tripathy’s petition explains that these residents are descendants of early Malabar Coast migrants and have a unique social structure, influenced by their Hindu origins before converting to Islam. He points out that the Lakshadweep administration’s land reclamation efforts, following the expiration of leases from the British era, have not included proper compensation for the affected tribal populations. The petition also notes contradictions in regulations issued in October 2023, which appear to undermine protections under Article 240 of the Indian Constitution and previous Supreme Court rulings.

The NHRC has requested a report from the concerned authorities within four weeks, addressing the issues raised in the complaint. Tripathy has urged the NHRC to ensure a sustainable and fair development strategy for the region, in line with past approvals for tourism development aimed at preserving the rights of the local tribal population.