Dubai: Opening date of Dubai Safari Park announced by the Dubai Municipality. According to the Dubai Municipality, Dubai Safari Park will kick off its sixth season on October 1.

Dubai Safari Park is home to over 3,000 animals representing 78 mammal species, 50 varieties of reptiles, and 111 kinds of birds. Visitors of the outdoor destination can explore the park either on foot or via a shuttle train that connects six uniquely themed zones.

Additionally, the Global Village has announced that its 29th season is slated to begin on October 16 and will continue until May 11, 2025. Global Village remains closed during the summer months, along with other popular destinations such as Al Wasl Plaza in Expo City Dubai and Dubai Miracle Garden.