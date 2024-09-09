Paris 2024 Paralympics: India medals tally and winners list

Paris: India achieved their most successful performance in Paralympic history at the Paris 2024 Games. India bagged a total of 29 medals – 7 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze. This achievement surpasses the 19-medal haul from Tokyo 2020, which included 5 golds. The record haul also meant that India crossed the 50-medal mark in their Paralympic history.

A record 84 para-athletes represented India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, held from August 28 to September 8. India competed across 12 disciplines, 3 more than at Tokyo 2020. Indian para-athletes participated in 3 new sports at Paris 2024—para cycling, para rowing, and blind judo.

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games.India recorded a one-two in athletics for the first time, with Dharambir and Parnav Soorma clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s club throw F51 event.Javelin ace Sumit Antil too made history as the first Indian man to defend his title at the Paralympics, winning gold in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a new Paralympic record.

With a bronze in the high jump T42 class, Mariyappan Thangavelu became the first Indian to win medals at three consecutive Paralympics. He won the gold medal at Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo 2020. Preethi Pal secured her bronze in the women’s 100m T35 race.It was India’s first-ever medal in a track event at the Paralympics. Her bronze in the 200m made her India’s most successful athlete at the Games, as she was the only one to secure two medals.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Table :

Order Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1. People’s Republic of China 94 76 50 220

2. Great Britain 49 44 31 124

3. United States of America 36 42 27 105

4. Netherlands 27 17 12 56

5. Brazil 25 26 38 89

6. Italy 24 15 32 71

7. Ukraine 22 28 32 82

8. France 19 28 28 75

9. Australia 18 17 28 63

10. Japan 14 10 17 41

18. India 7 9 13 29

India’s medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024:

No. Athlete Sport Event Medal

1 Avani Lekhara Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 Gold

2 Mona Agarwal Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 Bronze

3 Preethi Pal Athletics Women’s 100m T35 Bronze

4 Manish Narwal Shooting Men’s 10m air pistol SH1 Silver

5 Rubina Francis Shooting Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 Bronze

6 Preethi Pal Athletics Women’s 200m T35 Bronze

7 Nishad Kumar Athletics Men’s high jump T47 Silver

8 Yogesh Kathuniya Athletics Men’s discus throw F56 Silver

9 Nitesh Kumar Badminton Men’s singles SL3 Gold

10 Thulasimathi Murugesan Badminton Women’s singles SU5 Silver

11 Manisha Ramadass Badminton Women’s singles SU5 Bronze

12 Suhas Yathiraj Badminton Men’s singles SL4 Silver

13 Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi Archery Mixed team compound open Bronze

14 Sumit Antil Athletics Javelin throw F64 Gold

15 Nithya Sre Sivan Badminton Women’s singles SH6 Bronze

16 Deepthi Jeevanji Athletics Women’s 400m T20 Bronze

17 Mariyappan Thangavelu Athletics Men’s high jump T63 Bronze

18 Sharad Kumar Athletics Men’s high jump T63 Silver

19 Ajeet Singh Athletics Men’s javelin throw F46 Silver

20 Sundar Singh Gurjar Athletics Men’s javelin throw F46 Bronze

21 Sachin Khilari Athletics Men’s shot put F46 Silver

22 Harvinder Singh Archery Men’s individual recurve open Gold

23 Dharambir Athletics Men’s club throw F51 Gold

24 Parnav Soorma Athletics Men’s club throw F51 Silver

25 Kapil Parmar Judo Men’s -60kg J1 Bronze

26 Praveen Kumar Athletics Men’s high jump T64 Gold

27 Hokato Hotozhe Sema Athletics Men’s shot put F57 Bronze

28 Simran Athletics Women’s 200m T12 Bronze

29 Navdeep Singh Athletics Men’s javelin throw F41 Gold

India’s medals at Paris 2024 Paralympics sport-by-sport:

Sport Gold Silver Bronze Total

Archery 1 0 1 2

Athletics 4 6 7 17

Badminton 1 2 2 5

Judo 0 0 1 1

Shooting 1 1 2 4

TOTAL 7 9 13 29