DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsNEWSSports

Paris 2024 Paralympics: India medals tally and winners list

Sep 9, 2024, 05:04 pm IST

Paris: India achieved their most successful performance in Paralympic history at the Paris 2024 Games. India bagged  a total of 29 medals – 7 gold, 9 silver, and 13 bronze. This achievement surpasses the 19-medal haul from Tokyo 2020, which included 5 golds. The record haul also meant that India crossed the 50-medal mark in their Paralympic history.

A record 84 para-athletes represented India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, held from August 28 to September 8. India competed across 12 disciplines, 3 more than at Tokyo 2020. Indian para-athletes participated in 3 new sports at Paris 2024—para cycling, para rowing, and blind judo.

Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games.India recorded a one-two in athletics for the first time, with Dharambir and Parnav Soorma clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the men’s club throw F51 event.Javelin ace Sumit Antil too made history as the first Indian man to defend his title at the Paralympics, winning gold in the men’s javelin throw F64 with a new Paralympic record.

With a bronze in the high jump T42 class, Mariyappan Thangavelu became the first Indian to win medals at three consecutive Paralympics. He won the gold medal at Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo 2020. Preethi Pal secured her bronze in the women’s 100m T35 race.It was India’s first-ever medal in a track event at the Paralympics. Her bronze in the 200m made her India’s most successful athlete at the Games, as she was the only one to secure two medals.

Paris Paralympics 2024 Medal Table :

Order      Country   Gold Silver      Bronze    Total

1.    People’s Republic of China     94   76   50   220

2.    Great Britain   49   44   31   124

3.    United States of America       36   42   27   105

4.    Netherlands    27   17   12   56

5.    Brazil      25   26   38   89

6.    Italy 24   15   32   71

7.    Ukraine   22   28   32   82

8.    France     19   28   28   75

9.    Australia  18   17   28   63

10.  Japan      14   10   17   41

18.  India       7     9     13   29

Also Read: Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher 

India’s medal winners at Paris Paralympics 2024:

No.  Athlete    Sport      Event      Medal

1     Avani Lekhara Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1     Gold

2     Mona Agarwal Shooting Women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1     Bronze

3     Preethi Pal      Athletics  Women’s 100m T35       Bronze

4     Manish Narwal Shooting Men’s 10m air pistol SH1       Silver

5     Rubina Francis Shooting Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1  Bronze

6     Preethi Pal      Athletics  Women’s 200m T35       Bronze

7     Nishad Kumar Athletics  Men’s high jump T47     Silver

8     Yogesh Kathuniya   Athletics  Men’s discus throw F56  Silver

9     Nitesh Kumar  Badminton      Men’s singles SL3   Gold

10   Thulasimathi Murugesan Badminton      Women’s singles SU5     Silver

11   Manisha Ramadass  Badminton      Women’s singles SU5     Bronze

12   Suhas Yathiraj Badminton      Men’s singles SL4   Silver

13   Rakesh Kumar / Sheetal Devi Archery   Mixed team compound open       Bronze

14   Sumit Antil     Athletics  Javelin throw F64   Gold

15   Nithya Sre Sivan     Badminton      Women’s singles SH6     Bronze

16   Deepthi Jeevanji     Athletics  Women’s 400m T20       Bronze

17   Mariyappan Thangavelu  Athletics  Men’s high jump T63     Bronze

18   Sharad Kumar Athletics  Men’s high jump T63     Silver

19   Ajeet Singh     Athletics  Men’s javelin throw F46  Silver

20   Sundar Singh Gurjar      Athletics  Men’s javelin throw F46  Bronze

21   Sachin Khilari  Athletics  Men’s shot put F46 Silver

22   Harvinder Singh      Archery   Men’s individual recurve open Gold

23   Dharambir      Athletics  Men’s club throw F51     Gold

24   Parnav Soorma       Athletics  Men’s club throw F51     Silver

25   Kapil Parmar   Judo Men’s -60kg J1       Bronze

26   Praveen Kumar       Athletics  Men’s high jump T64     Gold

27   Hokato Hotozhe Sema    Athletics  Men’s shot put F57 Bronze

28   Simran    Athletics  Women’s 200m T12       Bronze

29   Navdeep Singh       Athletics  Men’s javelin throw F41  Gold

India’s medals at Paris 2024 Paralympics sport-by-sport:

Sport      Gold Silver      Bronze    Total

Archery   1     0     1     2

Athletics  4     6     7     17

Badminton      1     2     2     5

Judo 0     0     1     1

Shooting 1     1     2     4

TOTAL     7     9     13   29

 

Tags
shortlink
Sep 9, 2024, 05:04 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button