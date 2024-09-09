SC orders CBI to submit updated report on Kolkata rape-murder case by September 17

The Supreme Court has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a fresh status report by September 17 regarding the ongoing investigation into the murder of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata. Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud acknowledged the previous report but noted that the investigation was still incomplete. The court also emphasized enhanced security at the hospital, instructing the West Bengal Home Department and the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to coordinate accommodations for the deployed security personnel.

During the hearing, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta informed the court that forensic samples from the case would be sent to AIIMS for further analysis. Additionally, CCTV footage from the search and seizure operations was handed over to the CBI. The timeline of the victim’s death certificate and its police registration was also discussed, with clarification sought on the procedural delays.

The West Bengal government submitted a sealed report claiming that 23 people had died during a doctors’ strike that followed the junior doctor’s death. The incident, which involved alleged rape and murder, led to national protests, and earlier, the Supreme Court criticized the delay in filing the FIR, raising concerns over the investigation and security at the hospital.