Southern Railway cancels 44 trains for 92 days: Full list

Bengaluru : The Southern Railway (SR) has cancelled 44 trains for period of 92 days. The national transporter informed that train operations at Bengaluru Cantonment (BNC) railway station will be partially affected from September 20 to December 20, 2024. This is due to station redevelopment works. Platforms 2 and 3 of Bengaluru Cantonment railways station would remain shut during this period.

Here’s the new schedule of trains that have been cancelled on certain dates or have been rescheduled:

The Weekly Superfast Express train, 22135, will make its routine journey from Mysuru to Renigunta, with stops at Jolarpettai and Katpadi. It will depart at 11 pm on these dates: September 20 and September 27; October 4, 11, 18, and 25, 2024. For November and December, the Weekly Superfast train will run on these dates: November 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29; December 6, 13.

Shatabdi Express train no 12028, running between KSR Bengaluru and Dr MGR Chennai Central stations, will leave KSR at 6 am. This train will not ply on Tuesdays from September 20 to December 20, 2024.

For those planning to travel between Bengaluru and Ernakulam, Express train number 12677 will depart from KSR Bengaluru at 6:10 am. For people travelling from KSR Bengaluru (Majestic) to Dr MGR Chennai Central, the Lalbagh Express 12608 will depart KSR Bengaluru at 06:20 am.

Meanwhile, the Murdeshwar-SMVT Bengaluru Express (16586) will depart from Murdeshwar at 2:10 pm. The train will follow this schedule from September 19 to December 19, 2024, with key stops at Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction.

The Superfast Express train (number 12610) will depart from Mysuru to Dr MGR Chennai Central at 5:00 am. The special MEMU passenger train 06551, running between KSR Bengaluru and Jolarpettai stations, will commence its journey from Bengaluru at 8:45 am.

The Bagmati Weekly Express (12578) will have stops in Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, and Perambur. This train will depart Mysore at 10:30 in the morning on specific dates during the period of development works at stations. The Double Decker Express (22626) will depart from Dr MGR Chennai Central at 1:30 pm. The Brindavan Express, train number 12640, is scheduled to depart SMVT Bengaluru at 3:10 pm.