State government hikes bus fares

Chandigarh: The Punjab transport department hiked bus fares. The authority increased bus fares by 23 paise per passenger per kilometre to 145 paise for ordinary buses. The fare of HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) buses has been hiked by 28 paise to 174 paise per passenger per kilometre. The fare for the integral coach has been raised by 41 paise to 261 paise and the fare of super integral coach by 46 paise to 290 paise.

As per the notification, bus fares will be rounded off to the nearest Rs 5 if the calculated amount exceeds Rs 2.5. For example, if the fare comes to Rs 22.5, passengers will be required to pay Rs 25.

Also Read: Opening date of Dubai Safari Park announced

The bus fares were hiked as the state government increased fuel prices. Earlier on September 5, the state government announced an increase in Value Added Tax on petrol and diesel by 61 paise per litre and 92 paise per litre respectively.