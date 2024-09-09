Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher

Mumbai: The Indian equity indices snapped three days fall and ended higher on Monday, September 9. BSE Sensex closed at 81,559.54, higher by 375.61 pts or 0.46%. NSE Nifty ended at 24,936.40, up 84.25 pts or 0.34%.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,521 against 2,479 stocks that declined, and 149 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,129. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 252, and those that hit a 52-week low was 54. A total of 343 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 314 in the lower circuit.

Top gainers were Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, ITC , Shriram Finance and Britannia. Top losers were ONGC, Hindalco, Tata Motors, Tech Mahindra, BPCL and NTPC.

.The Midcap Index underperformed, falling by 155 points to 58,347. The BSE midcap index was down 0.3 percent and smallcap index shed 0.6 percent.

Nifty Bank posted significant gains, rising 541 points to 51,118, while Nifty FMCG hit a record high, while Capital Goods, Information Technology, Metal, Telecom, Media, Oil & Gas, Power, Realty down 0.3-1 percent.