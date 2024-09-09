Two terrorists killed as Indian Army foils infiltration bid along LoC

Srinagar: Indian Army foiled an infiltration attempt in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district. Two terrorists were killed during the anti-infiltration operation. The Army also recovered two AK-47s and one Pistol.

‘OP KANCHI. Based on inputs from intelligence agencies and @JmuKmrPolice regarding a likely inflitration bid, an anti-infiltration operation was launched by #IndianArmy on the intervening night of 08-09 Sep 24 in general area Lam, #Nowshera.Two terrorists have been neutralised and a large quantity of war like stores including Two AK-47s and one Pistol thus far recovered. Search operation is in progress’, the army’s White Knight Corps said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Also Read: WB Govt reports 23 deaths during doctors’ strike in Kolkata rape-murder case

This comes just days before assembly polls are to be held in the Union territory.In the first phase, voting will be held on September 18, followed by the second phase exactly a week later, and the third and final leg on October 1. The counting is scheduled for October 8. This is the first election since December 2014 and five years after both the abrogation of Article 370 from the Constitution of India, and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union territories: J&K and Ladakh.