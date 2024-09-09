WB Govt reports 23 deaths during doctors’ strike in Kolkata rape-murder case

On Monday, September 9, the Supreme Court addressed the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. A bench led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, alongside justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, reviewed the case, which the court had taken up suo motu. Representing the West Bengal government, advocate Kapil Sibal submitted a sealed status report from the state’s health department, revealing that 23 deaths occurred due to the doctors’ strike following the trainee doctor’s death.

Chief Justice Chandrachud sought details on when the Kolkata police registered the unnatural death case on August 9. Sibal informed the court that the death certificate was issued at 1:47 pm, and the case was filed at 2:55 pm. Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raised concerns about the sealed nature of the West Bengal government’s report. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta criticized the secrecy, but Sibal clarified that the report was handed to the court in a sealed cover, not officially filed.

This case has garnered international attention, with protests staged across 130 cities in 25 countries by the Indian diaspora demanding justice for the victim. In Kolkata, large crowds took to the streets in a midnight demonstration, marking one month since the crime on August 9. Participants formed human chains during the third ‘Reclaim the Night’ protest march, seeking justice for the victim.