Air carrier launches interline flights to over 30 destinations

Dubai: Dubai-based carrier low-budget air carrier, flydubai and the national carrier of Sri Lanka, Sri Lankan Airlines announced an interline agreement. This partnership will offer more travel options on select routes between the UAE, Sri Lanka, and beyond. The new agreement will offer passengers the convenience of single-ticket itineraries, through-checked baggage and coordinated flight schedules for travellers.

‘This interline agreement will offer flydubai passengers’ access to 16 destinations on SriLankan’s network spanning Southern and East Asia, the Middle East and Australia – including Melbourne, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo,’ flydubai said in a statement.

Additionally, the interline agreement will enable passengers travelling with SriLankan Airlines to seamlessly connect via Dubai’s aviation hub to more than 30 destinations that flydubai operates to in Africa, Central Asia, Central and Southeast Europe, and the Middle East. This includes unique holiday destinations such as Bucharest, Krakow, Mombasa, Naples, Tashkent, and Zanzibar.

Flydubai has built a growing network of more than 125 destinations in 55 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and Southeast Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, the Indian Subcontinent, and Southeast Asia. The carrier has opened more than 90 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai and is served by a fleet of 88 Boeing 737 aircraft.

Booking for these interline flights are now available through the respective airlines’ websites — www.flydubai.com and www.srilankan.com — as well as through travel agents and online travel agencies.