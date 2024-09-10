Apple introduces AirPods 4 in India: Details

Mumbai: Apple introduced its AirPods 4 at the company’s ‘Its Glowtime’ event held at Apple Park, California. AirPods 4 are available in two variants; with and without ANC. AirPods 4 (without ANC) are priced at Rs. 12,900 in India, while the AirPods 4 with ANC costs Rs. 17,900. The sales set to commence on September 20.

AirPods 4 now come with active noise cancellation (ANC), in addition to a dedicated transparency mode. They are powered by Apple’s H2 chip and feature a new acoustic architecture. AirPods 4 also offer personalised spatial audio, adaptive audio, and conversational awareness.

Apple’s latest TWS earphones also come with machine learning and also offer voice isolation and force sensors.The company has introduced a new USB Type-C charging case which offers a total playtime of 30 hours. Additionally, AirPods 4 now also support wireless charging capability.

In addition to AirPods 4, Apple has also introduced new colourways for the AirPods Max — its over-the-ear headphones. They are now available in Blue, Midnight, and Starlight colourways and offer support for the same features as the original model, including personalised spatial audio. The tech giant has also updated its AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with new health-centric features. They now come with an in-built hearing test feature which lets the wearer test their hearing.