Apple iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max were unveiled at Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ launch event held at Apple Park, California. These are the company’s most capable smartphones and are powered by the top-of-the-line A18 Pro chip, that also powers new Apple Intelligence features that are part of iOS 18.

iPhone 16 price in India starts at Rs. 79,900 for the base model with 128GB of storage, and the handset is also available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants that are priced at Rs. 89,900 and 1,09,900, respectively.

Pricing for the larger iPhone 16 Plus model starts at Rs. 89,900 for the 128GB model while the 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 99,900. Customers can also purchase the handset with 512GB of storage for Rs. 1,19,900.The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are sold in Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White colourways and will be available to preorder starting September 13. The handsets are scheduled to go on sale via Apple’s online store in India on September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro price in India begins at Rs. 1,19,900 for the base 128GB variant, but buyers can also purchase the handset in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB configurations that cost Rs. 1,29,990, Rs. 1,49,900, and Rs. 1,69,900, respectively.

The flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,44,900 for the 256GB model, while the phone is also sold in a 512GB variant that costs Rs. 1,64,900. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line iPhone 16 Pro Max model with 1TB of storage is priced at Rs. 1,84,900.Apple says that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in Black Titanium, Desert Titanium, Natural Titanium, and White Titanium colour options and preorders start on September 13. These handsets will be available to purchase via Apple India and other online retailers starting September 20.Apple is also offering a Rs. 5,000 instant discount on American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank cards. Customers can also opt for 3 or 6 months no cost EMI on purchase and can get up to Rs. 67,500 on exchange.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are dual SIM (US: eSIM, Worldwide: Nano+eSIM) smartphones that run on iOS 18 out-of-the-box and are powered by Apple’s second-generation 3nm A18 Pro chip that is claimed to offer a 15 percent increase in performance compared to last year’s models, while using 20 percent less power. Both phones will eventually offer support for all Apple Intelligence features when iOS 18.1 rolls out.

Apple has equipped the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR OLED displays, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate (ProMotion), up to 2,000nits peak brightness, and Apple’s upgraded Ceramic Shield protection.

Both iPhone 16 Pro models are equipped with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 48-megapixel wide primary camera with an f/1.78 aperture, an upgraded 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.8 aperture and a ‘tetraprism’ periscope lens that offers up to 5x optical zoom performance. A 12-megapixel TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture is located on the front, for taking video calls and capturing selfies. The phones also support 4K 120fps recording.

Apple has also equipped the new iPhone 16 series with a touch sensitive Camera Control button that can be used to quickly launch the camera. Like their predecessors, these phones have an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. You get up to 1TB of storage on the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The handsets support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS connectivity, along with a USB 3.0 Type-C port.