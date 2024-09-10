Apple Watch Series 10 launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Apple Watch Series 10 was launched globally at Apple’s ‘Its Glowtime’ event held at Apple Park, California. Apple Watch Series 10 price starts at Rs. 46,900 for the 42mm GPS variant, whereas the LTE option is priced at Rs. 56,900. The Titanium variant in 42mm Cellular is priced at Rs. 79,900 and the 46mm option is priced at Rs. 84,900. It will go on sale starting September 20.

Meanwhile, Apple Watch Ultra 2 in the new Black Titanium colourway will be available for purchase at Rs. 89,900. It will be available for purchase starting September 20.

The Watch Series 10 is equipped with a new wide-angle OLED display and rounded corners. At 9.7mm, Apple says the Watch Series 10 is also its thinnest-ever Apple Watch. It sports a polished aluminium frame made using Silicone nanoparticles. The company has also unveiled a titanium variant of the Apple Watch Series 10 that is said to weigh less than the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 9.

The Apple Watch Series 10 is powered by a new S10 chipset with a four-core neural engine which is claimed to be 30 percent smaller. Users can also now play music and podcasts directly on their smartwatch using the inbuilt speaker. The smartwatch offers up to 50m water resistance. Apple says Watch Series 10 is its fastest charging smartwatch yet, with up to 80 percent of charge achieved with just 30 minutes of charging.

Apple Watch Series 10’s accelerometer can measure breathing disturbances. Additionally, the smartwatch also checks restfulness in sleep. Using machine learning, Apple analyses this data every 30 days and shows this data to the user. This feature is said to be available in 150 countries.Apple Watch Series 10 also carries features such as medications reminder and Atrial fibrillation (AFib) alerts.