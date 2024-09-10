Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm for third day in a row

Mumbai: Sovereign gold price remained firm for third day in a row in Kerala on Tuesday, September 10, 2024. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,440 per 8 gram and Rs 6780 per 1 gram. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7346 per gram. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6735 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold in the last one week has been -1.12%, whereas in the last month it has been -2.42%. The cost of silver is Rs.87000 per kg.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat at Rs 71,615 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.02% or Rs 13. Silver futures were trading at Rs 83,595/kg, down by 0.06% or Rs 50. In the last one week, gold prices have traded flat while silver prices have fallen by Rs 1,000/kg in the same time period. On Monday, gold futures settled at Rs 71,628 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.28% and silver futures settled at Rs 83,645 per kilogram with a gain of 1.07%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,504.98 per ounce. U.S. gold futures edged 0.1% higher to $2,533.70. price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $28.29 per ounce, platinum gained 0.4% to $941.25 and palladium was slightly up by 0.1% at $945.75.