Haryana Assembly Election: BJP names 67 candidates including 8 women

Chandigarh: The BJP has released its candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The polls for 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5.

The BJP has included eight women candidates, highlighting the party’s commitment to promoting female leadership. With Haryana having 9.5 million women voters, this move seeks to appeal directly to the female electorate. The list also include 17 candidates from backward classes such as Gurjar, Yadav, Kashyap, Kumhar, Kambboj, and Saini. Additionally, 13 candidates from Scheduled Castes (SC), representing communities like Balmiki, Dhanuk, Bawaria, Bajigar, and Jatav, have been named.

The BJP’s candidate list introduces 27 new faces.BJP has included several candidates with political family connections. Notable names include Gaurav Gautam, Bhavya Bishnoi, and Randhir Panihar. The list features some surprise inclusions, such as Deepak Hooda, captain of the Indian Kabaddi team. However, notable figures like former Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and Babita Phogat were not given tickets this time around.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will contest from the Ladwa constituency, while senior party leader Anil Vij from the Ambala Cantt seat. The BJP changed the constituency of the chief minister Saini as he currently represents the Karnal Assembly seat, which he won in a bypoll in June this year. The former Haryana Home Minister Vij retained a ticket from his seat – the Ambala Cantonment, a seat he registered victory three successive times since 2009.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Naseem Ahmed and Aizaz Khan from Ferozepur Jhirka and Punahana Assembly constituencies. Meanwhile, Pradeep Sangwan will contest from Baroda.The ruling party has fielded Captain Yogesh Bairagi against Congress candidate Vinesh Phogat from the Julana Assembly seat.