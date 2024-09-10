Honor launches new tablet in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Honor unveiled its latest tablet Pad X8a tablet in India. Honor Pad X8a price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option. The tablet is available for pre-order in the country via the Explore Honor website. It is offered in a Space Grey shade.

The Honor Pad X8a sports an 11-inch full-HD (1,920 x 1,200 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, 4,000 nits of peak brightness level, and dynamic dimming features. The display supports e-book mode and comes with low blue light and flicker-free TÜV Rheinland certifications.

Powered by a 6nm octa-core Snapdragon 680 chipset, the Honor Pad X8a supports 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

The Honor Pad X8a carries a 5-megapixel rear sensor alongside a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It is equipped with a quad-speaker unit backed by Hi-Res Audio certifications. The tablet supports a split screen feature to help with multitasking as well.

Honor has packed an 8,300mAh battery in the Honor Pad X8a. Connectivity options on the tablet include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, OTG, and USB Type-C port. The tablet has a metal unibody design.