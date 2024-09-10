Hyundai India launches 2024 Alcazar in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Hyundai India has launched an updated version of its 7-seater SUV – Alcazar in the markets. The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar facelift is launched at a special introductory starting price of Rs 14.99 lakh for petrol variants and Rs 15.99 lakh for diesel variants.

The vehicle has four variants — Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature. The bold new Hyundai Alcazar will be offered in 9 colours with 8 mono-tone options including the new Robust Emerald Matte, Titan Grey Matte, Robust Emerald, Starry Night, Ranger Khakhi, Fiery Red, Abyss Black, Atlas White, and 1 dual-tone colour option available in Atlas White with Black Roof.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar comes with butch-looking front facet with H-shaped connected LED DRLs, a large radiator grille, and a wide scuff plate. It runs on 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. It also features bigger rear quarter windows, black-painted cladding, and bridge-type roof rails. The SUV has a reworked bumper, connected LED taillamps with sequential turn indicators.

As for the dimensions, the Alcazar is 4,560 mm in length, 1,800 mm wide, and 1,710 mm tall. The wheelbase remains unaltered at 2,760 mm.

The feature list further includes a power walk-in device, wing-type headrest, driver power seat memory function, 8-way power-adjustable front seats, digital key with NFC, 70+ connected car features, 270+ voice commands, 10.25-inch displays for infotainment unit and instrument cluster, auto-dimming IRVM, 8-speaker Bose sound system and more.

The Alcazar has two engine options — a 1.5L Turbo GDi petrol engine variant and a 1.5L U2 CRDi diesel motor variant. The SUV offers mileage of up to 20.4 kmpl. It gets two transmission choices – 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT. The 1.5L, 4-cylinder, turbo-petrol unit is tuned to push out a peak power output of 160 Hp and 253 Nm of max torque. The transmission choices include a 7-speed DCT and a 6-speed manual gearbox. The Alcazar also comes equipped with 3 drive modes (Normal, Eco, and Sport) and 3 traction modes (Snow, Mud, and Sand), paddle shifters, and idle start-stop system

Safety features include 6 airbags, Smart Cruise Control, Surround View Monitor, Blind Spot View Monitor, Forward Collison Warning & Avoidance Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Warning and other ADA specs.