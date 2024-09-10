Indian Navy Launches Two Ships to Enhance Anti-Submarine Warfare

On September 9, the Indian Navy launched two more ships, “Malpe” and “Mulki,” under its Eight Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW SWC) project to strengthen its anti-submarine capabilities. Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kerala, these Mahe-class warships are designed to conduct anti-submarine operations in coastal areas, as well as low-intensity maritime and mine-laying operations. The ships will be equipped with advanced underwater sensors developed indigenously.

In a ceremonial tradition, Vijaya Srinivas, wife of Southern Naval Command Flag Officer Commanding in Chief, Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, officially launched the ships. These vessels are 78 meters long, with a displacement of 900 tons, and can reach speeds of up to 25 knots. Their endurance allows them to travel up to 1,800 nautical miles. Additionally, the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) in Kolkata is constructing eight more vessels of this class, currently in various stages of completion.

With over 80% indigenous content, the ASW SWC project is expected to boost domestic defense production, creating jobs and enhancing India’s manufacturing capabilities. The ships are named after strategically important ports along India’s coastline, continuing the legacy of previous minesweepers. According to Navy PRO Captain Vivek Madhwal, this initiative underscores India’s growing self-reliance in defense manufacturing.