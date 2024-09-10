‘Justice for RG Kar’ banners seen during India’s 0-3 Intercontinental Cup defeat to Syria

During the India vs Syria football match, a poignant moment of protest and remembrance emerged as fans displayed banners demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital doctor who was allegedly raped and murdered. The high-profile match, held in Hyderabad, saw India’s hopes for the Intercontinental Cup title dashed with a 0-3 defeat. However, the banners brought in by Probashe East Bengal supporters made headlines, highlighting the nationwide outrage and protests that have followed the tragic event.

The incident has sparked widespread protests across the country, with hundreds gathering in various parts of Kolkata to observe a symbolic nine-minute vigil, singing the national anthem and displaying mobile flashlights. The protesters, including college student Ushashi Dey, are united in their call for justice for the victim. The protests, termed ‘9-9-9,’ mark one month since the incident occurred on August 9.

On the football front, India’s defeat was a significant blow, thwarting their aspirations to win the Intercontinental Cup for the third time. Syria’s dominant performance, marked by goals from Mahmoud Al Aswad, Daleho Mohsen Irandust, and Pablo Sabbag, sealed their 3-0 victory and first-ever title win on Indian soil. The loss underscores the challenges India’s team faces in regaining its former glory, with defensive lapses and missed opportunities highlighting the need for strategic adjustments moving forward.