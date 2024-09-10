Kerala braces for heavy rain, lightning; IMD issues yellow alert in 7 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted isolated thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Kerala today, with wind speeds of up to 40 km/h. This weather is attributed to a low-pressure system over the northwest Bay of Bengal, which made landfall near Puri, Odisha, and is expected to move towards Chhattisgarh within the next 24 hours. While the low-pressure trough along the Kerala and Karnataka coast has weakened, light to moderate rainfall is expected across Kerala throughout the week.

A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts in Kerala today, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod. These areas may experience isolated heavy rainfall, ranging between 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours. The IMD also predicts moderate rainfall in parts of these districts over the next few hours.

While no restrictions have been placed on fishing along the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts, strong winds are expected in parts of the Bay of Bengal, particularly near the northern Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal coasts. Wind speeds could reach 45-55 km/h, with gusts up to 65 km/h, potentially causing hazardous conditions in those regions.