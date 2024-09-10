Kerala: Music director Jerry Amaldev scammed by fake CBI officers

Music director Jerry Amaldev recently became the target of a scam attempt by fraudsters pretending to be CBI officers. They threatened to arrest him, falsely claiming he was involved in a CBI-registered case. The scammers demanded Rs 1,70,000 be transferred to their account. Jerry Amaldev reported that the fraudsters, calling from Dharavi, Mumbai, used an intimidating tone, but he realized it was a scam when he went to the bank and avoided any financial loss.

Following the incident, Amaldev filed a complaint with the Ernakulam North police. The police explained that this is a common tactic used by cyber fraudsters, who pose as officials to extort money by fear and manipulation. They advised the public to be cautious of such calls and not to succumb to the intimidation.

Authorities noted that these scam groups are particularly active in northern India and warned that a similar incident had targeted Dr. Geevarghese Mar Coorilos previously. They highlighted that cybercriminals often prey on elderly individuals, who may be more vulnerable to such schemes due to lack of awareness about online fraud.