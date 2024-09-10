Know how men can enhance their sexual health naturally

Erectile dysfunction—difficulties having or maintaining an erection occurs when natural blood flow to the penis is blocked. Medications like Viagra or Cialis are often prescribed to help increase blood flow to the penis and treat erectile dysfunction. Bur, people can benefit from natural ways to increase blood flow to the penis, including exercise, stress management, and cutting back on alcohol.

Aerobic Exercises

Adding more aerobic exercise—also known as cardiovascular exercise, or cardio—to your routine. This can help increase blood flow to the penis by improving blood pressure and circulation.

Types of aerobic exercise that may help improve blood flow to the penis and decrease erectile dysfunction include:

Cycling

Spinning

Running

Dancing

Step aerobics

Swimming

Hiking

Strengthen Your Pelvic Floor

Training the pelvic floor muscles—muscles that support the bladder and bowels—may also help improve blood flow to the penis.

Try Kegels

Here’s how to perform a type of pelvic floor exercise known as Kegels:

Make sure your bladder is empty.

Start standing, lying down, or sitting in a chair.

Tighten your pelvic floor muscles like you’re holding in pee. Hold for 10 seconds. Make sure you aren’t contracting your glutes, thighs, or abdominals.

Relax the muscles for another 10 seconds.

Repeat three to five times a day.

Eat a Nutritious Diet

Eating a nutrient-rich diet with whole grains, fruits, vegetables, and lean meats—and limiting foods high in saturated fat and sodium—may help maintain erectile function and improve blood flow to the penis.

Manage Stress

Reducing stress may help increase blood flow to your penis since stress and anxiety can affect sexual function. People with erectile dysfunction may also have sexual performance anxiety, which is a type of performance anxiety that makes it difficult or impossible to have sex.

Stop Smoking

Quitting smoking may help improve blood flow to your penis and improve erectile function. Smoking alters the blood vessels’ inner cellular lining (endothelium), which lowers nitric oxide production and signaling. Without enough nitric oxide, the muscles in the penis can’t relax enough to allow blood to flow into the penis for an erection.

Limit Alcohol

If you’re a heavy drinker, cutting back on alcohol may increase blood flow to your penis.