Kolkata rape-murder: Victim’s mother accuses CM Mamata of lying about compensation

The mother of the trainee doctor from Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College has accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of being dishonest about offering financial compensation following her daughter’s tragic death. Despite Mamata Banerjee’s denial of these claims, the victim’s mother insisted that the Chief Minister did indeed offer money after her daughter was raped and murdered. She further accused Banerjee of attempting to silence the movement seeking justice for her daughter, stating that she refused the money until justice is served.

The victim’s mother strongly refuted Mamata Banerjee’s claims, stating that during their meeting, the Chief Minister suggested using the compensation to create a memorial for her daughter. However, the mother maintained that she declined the offer, saying her priority is achieving justice for her daughter. She also accused Banerjee of trying to suppress public demand for accountability in the case, comparing it to the destruction of evidence in the crime.

In response, Mamata Banerjee denied discussing financial compensation with the victim’s family, calling the accusations false and part of a conspiracy. She challenged anyone to provide evidence of such a conversation. The controversy arises as protests over the incident continue, with the Supreme Court directing authorities not to take action against doctors who return to work while reviewing the case.