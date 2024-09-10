Mast light fuse removed twice due to Minister’s absence at Thiruvananthapuram inauguration

A mini mast light in Thiruvananthapuram, funded by Minister G.R. Anil, had its fuse removed twice due to disagreements over the minister’s absence from the inauguration. The light was installed in front of the Cheruvalli Muslim Jamaat in Vavarambalam ward using the minister’s special fund in March, but the event faced delays. Finally, the inauguration took place on September 9, with district panchayat member Venu Gopalan Nair switching it on at 5:30 PM.

However, an hour later, CPI ward member Abhin Das arrived and removed the fuse, reportedly unhappy with the minister’s absence. Left party workers quickly responded by restoring the fuse and turning the light back on. The situation escalated when, around 11:30 PM, Abhin Das returned with a friend and removed the fuse again.

The local Jamaat committee, disturbed by the repeated disruptions, filed a complaint with the Pothencode police against Abhin Das. They have demanded action for his behavior, which they view as misconduct, linked to his dissatisfaction over the minister not attending the event.