Natural Viagra Alternatives to Help Increase Sex Drive

As per experts, some foods and supplements may help increase sex drive.

Foods and supplements that may help boost libido

1. Tribulus

Tribulus (Tribulus terrestris) is a small leafy plant with roots and fruit that are popular in traditional Chinese and Ayurvedic medicine. It’s also widely available as a sports supplement and commonly marketed to boost testosterone levels and improve sex drive.

2. Maca

Maca (Lepidium meyenii) is a root vegetable traditionally used to enhance fertility and sex drive. A 12-week study from 2002 noted that 42% of men who took 1,500–3,000 mg of maca daily experienced an increased sex drive.

3. Red ginseng

Ginseng — red ginseng, in particular — may aid low libido and improve sexual function. Studies found that red ginseng was effective at improving sexual arousal in women with menopause.

In addition, red ginseng may boost the production of nitric oxide. This is a compound that aids blood circulation and helps muscles in the penis relax.

4. Fenugreek

Fenugreek is a popular herb in alternative medicine that may help enhance libido and improve sexual function. It contains compounds that your body may use to produce sex hormones, such as estrogen and testosterone.

5. Saffron

Saffron is a delicious spice that comes from the Crocus sativus flower. Its many traditional uses range from reducing stress to acting as an aphrodisiac, especially for people on antidepressant medications. Some studies show that saffron could improve sexual dysfunction caused by antidepressants.

6. Ginkgo biloba

Ginkgo biloba is a popular herbal supplement in traditional Chinese medicine.According to some older research and animal studies, it may treat various issues, including sexual concerns like ED and low libido. This is because it can raise blood levels of nitric oxide, which aids blood flow by promoting the expansion of blood vessels