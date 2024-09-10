NIA chargesheet reveals BJP Bengaluru office was initial target in Rameshwaram Cafe blast case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against four individuals involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case. The investigation revealed that the accused, allegedly ISIS radicals, initially targeted the BJP office in Bengaluru with an IED attack. The plan coincided with the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya. However, the attack failed, prompting the group to carry out an explosion at Rameshwaram Cafe on March 1, which injured nine people.

The chargesheet identifies Mussavir Hussain Shazib, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, and Muzammil Shareef as the accused. Shazib and Taaha were reportedly key figures in the bombing, having used funds obtained through cryptocurrency to finance the operation. The NIA’s investigation uncovered the group’s involvement in radicalizing youth to ISIS ideology and planning further violent activities in Bengaluru.

Both Shazib and Taaha had been evading authorities since the discovery of the Al-Hind terror module in 2020. They were arrested 42 days after the cafe explosion in a West Bengal hideout, with evidence linking them to the IED attack and other terror-related plots.