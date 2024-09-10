Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday: Another Gulf country announces public holiday

Manama: Bahrain announced public holiday to mark Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. The Deputy Prime Minister, issued a circular announcing a public holiday to commemorate Prophet Muhammad’s birthday. Under the circular, the Kingdom’s ministries, state departments, and public institutions will be closed on Sunday, 15 September 2024.

Earlier the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources in the UAE announced paid holiday for public sector on Prophet’s birthday. The authority said that the holiday, for the federal government, will be on Sunday, September 15. This is based on the Cabinet’s decision regarding the official holidays for this year. Oman also announced a public holiday.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, which is the third month of the Islamic calendar.