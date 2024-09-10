Realme Buds N1 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme Buds N1 were launched in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones is priced at Rs. 2,499. The earphones will be offered at a special launch price of Rs. 1,999. They will be available for purchase in the country starting September 13 via Amazon and the Realme India website. They come in a single Energising Green shade.

The Realme Buds N1 get 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers and are equipped with a triple mic system. They support up to 46dB hybrid noise cancellation and AI-backed call noise reduction. The earphones support touch controls and are said to offer a 45ms ultra-low latency mode as well. Realme’s Buds N1 support Bluetooth 5.4 and dual-device connectivity. They are claimed to offer a 360-degree spatial audio effect experience. The earphones also come with an IP55 rating for dust and splash resistance.T

The Realme Buds N1 are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 40 hours together with the charging case and without noise cancellation turned on. With the noise cancellation feature turned on, however, the earphones are said to offer a total playback time of up to 26 hours. A quick charge of 10 minutes is said to offer up to five hours of playback.