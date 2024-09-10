Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday driven by a rally in information technology (IT) and pharma stocks due to a cut in GST on cancer medicines. BSE Sensex closed at 81,921, up 361 points, or 0.44 per cent. NSENifty ended at at 25,041, gaining 104 points, or 0.42 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,551 against 1,350 stocks that declined, and 121 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,022. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 268, and those that hit a 52-week low was 29. A total of 344 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 226 in the lower circuit.

Only 8 stocks closed in the red on BSE.16 of the 50 stocks on the NSE closed in the red. Top gainers were Divi’s Laboratories, LTIMindtree, NTPC, Bharti Airtel, and Wipro. Top losers were HDFC Life, SBI Life, Shriram Finance, Bajaj Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HUL, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tata Motors.

Except oil & gas, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Telecom and Media up 2 percent each, while capital goods, IT, healthcare, power up 1 percent each. BSE Midcap index was up 0.5 percent and Smallcap index gained 1.5 percent.