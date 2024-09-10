Uzbekistan Airways to operate direct flights to this Indian city: Details

Panaji: Uzbekistan Airways will operate a new direct flight service to India. The air carrier announced the commencement of direct flights from Tashkent to Goa in India. The service will start from October 27.

The twice-a-week flight will be operated between Uzbekistan’s capital city Tashkent and Manohar International Airport (Mopa) in North Goa with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

The air carrier said that the route will open up new avenues for tourism and cultural exchange between Uzbekistan and Goa. The introduction of these flights comes after consistent follow-ups with the Uzbekistan Embassy and tour operators and with crucial support from the Indian Embassy in Tashkent.