Uzbekistan Airways to operate direct flights to this Indian city: Details

Sep 10, 2024, 07:06 pm IST

Panaji: Uzbekistan Airways  will operate a new direct flight service to India. The air carrier  announced the commencement of direct flights from Tashkent to Goa in India. The service  will start  from October 27.

The twice-a-week flight will be operated between Uzbekistan’s capital city Tashkent and Manohar International Airport (Mopa) in North Goa with an Airbus A320 aircraft.

The air carrier said that the  route will open up new avenues for tourism and cultural exchange between Uzbekistan and Goa. The introduction of these flights comes after consistent follow-ups with the Uzbekistan Embassy and tour operators and with crucial support from the Indian Embassy in Tashkent.

