AP: Locals seize Rs 50 lakh worth of confiscated liquor before destruction in Guntur

In Guntur, Andhra Pradesh, a chaotic scene erupted when local residents stormed a dumping yard on Etukuru Road, where police were destroying illicit liquor worth approximately Rs 50 lakh. As authorities began smashing the seized alcohol bottles, a large crowd of locals rushed in, seizing the discarded bottles despite the presence of law enforcement officers. Many managed to escape with the bottles, causing disorder at the site.

Videos of the incident, which quickly went viral on social media, show people scrambling to collect the liquor while evading the police. The footage sparked a mix of astonishment and amusement among online viewers, highlighting the frenzy that unfolded as officers struggled to control the situation. The police faced significant challenges in maintaining order during the disposal process of the high-value contraband.

The incident underscores the difficulties faced by authorities in managing public disposal operations, particularly when dealing with valuable illegal goods. It remains unclear whether those involved in the bottle-snatching will face legal consequences, and the police have yet to release further details on potential actions to prevent similar occurrences in the future.