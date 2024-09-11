Commodity Market: Gold price gain after four days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher in Kerala on Wednesday, September 11, 2024. Gold price is gaining after four days. Yellow metal is trading at Rs 53,760, up by Rs 280 per 8 gram. In the last three days, gold price remained unchanged. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a minor increase on Wednesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7392 per gram, up by Rs.460. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.6886 per gram, which has risen by Rs.1510. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week stands at -0.13%, while over the last month it has decreased by -3.05%. The current price of silver is Rs.85000 per kg, down by Rs.2000 per kg.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Wednesday at Rs 72,028 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.16% or Rs 115. Silver futures were trading at Rs 84,114/kg, up by 0.52% or Rs 433. In this week so far, the prices of gold have gained Rs 600/10 gm while silver has gained Rs 1,400 per kilogram. On Tuesday, futures settled at Rs 71,913 per 10 gram with a gain of 0.40% while silver futures settled at Rs 83,681 per kilogram with a gain of 0.04%.

In global markets, price of spot gold edged 0.1% to $2,517.80 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1% to $2,546.50. Price of spot silver was flat at $28.38 per ounce, platinum gained 0.3% to $940.35 and palladium was up by 0.83% to $973.16.

The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.20% to 864.46 tonnes on Tuesday.