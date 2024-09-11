Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government fail to address extremism and Bangladeshi infiltration

Ranchi: The state government in Jharkhand led by Hemant Soren is facing severe criticism for its alleged failure to address two significant and interlinked issues: the rise of extremism and the unchecked influx of illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators. Recently, operations by the Delhi Police, Jharkhand ATS, and other central agencies busted a major Al-Qaeda module in the state.

The agencies arrested 12 individuals, including a doctor, madrasa teacher, and others involved in petty jobs. The mastermind behind this group, Dr. Ishtiaq Ahmed, an MBBS doctor from Jharkhand, allegedly had international links. Dr. Ahmed approached Mufti Rahmatullah Majhiri, a madrasa teacher in Chanho, Ranchi, to recruit youths for the organisation.

Illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi nationals is another major issue. This issue is particularly acute in the Santhal Pargana region, which includes districts like Pakur. The population growth rate in Pakur is officially recorded at 28% according to the 2011 Census. However, a recent verification process revealed that the voter growth rate in Muslim-majority areas of Pakur stands at an astonishing 65%.

Critics argue that the JMM-Congress government is tacitly encouraging this influx for political gain. By potentially bolstering a voter base sympathetic to their interests, the government may be turning a blind eye to the broader implications for national security and communal harmony.

As per experts, the state’s inability to effectively address these challenges could have far-reaching consequences, not only for its internal security but also for the broader socio-political stability of India. The rise of extremist ideologies, if left unchecked, could destabilise the region, while the continuous influx of illegal migrants threatens to alter the demographic balance and undermine the rule of law.