Karnataka may cancel over 20 lakh BPL cards; here’s why

The Karnataka government is considering canceling over 20 lakh Below Poverty Line (BPL) cards to streamline food benefit distribution and address the excess identified during a recent review. This review revealed that the number of BPL cards issued, currently at over 1.16 crore, surpasses the National Food Security Act (NFSA) limit of 1.03 crore. With 3.93 crore beneficiaries in the state, the government aims to better target its resources to ensure food benefits reach those in genuine need.

Food Minister K.H. Muniyappa is leading the initiative to cut unnecessary expenditure under the Anna Bhagya Yojana. A private company has been commissioned to conduct a survey to identify ineligible BPL cardholders, ensuring that only qualified families receive benefits. Allegations have surfaced that some Antyodaya and BPL cardholders are receiving more than their entitled share, with some families failing to collect their monthly rice allocation before the introduction of Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

The survey will assess the eligibility of BPL cardholders based on state government criteria. The findings will guide the government’s actions to align with NFSA guidelines, focusing on authentic beneficiaries and improving the overall efficiency of the food distribution system.