Khalistani Terrorist Pannun Backs Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Sikhs Face Existential Threat in India’ Claim Amid Controversy

In a controversial development, Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, founder of the banned organization Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), has publicly endorsed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent remarks on Sikh issues made during his visit to the U.S. Pannun praised Gandhi’s comments as “bold and pioneering,” aligning them with SFJ’s call for a Punjab Independence Referendum to establish Khalistan. He claimed that Gandhi’s statements validate SFJ’s stance on the existential threats faced by Sikhs in India, citing Gandhi’s focus on religious freedom and equality.

Rahul Gandhi, during an address in Washington D.C., had highlighted the challenges facing Sikh identity and religious practices, such as wearing turbans and visiting gurudwaras. His remarks, which resonated with many in the audience, including pro-Khalistan Sikhs, suggested that Sikhs are struggling to maintain their cultural and religious freedoms in India. This has drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, with leaders like Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemning Gandhi for promoting what they consider a “dangerous narrative” about Sikh issues on foreign soil.

The BJP has also accused Gandhi of undermining the Indian government’s efforts to ensure the safety and rights of Sikhs. They referenced the Congress party’s past mishandling of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, contrasting it with the Modi government’s work to address Sikh grievances. Pannun’s endorsement of Gandhi’s comments has further complicated the political situation, drawing attention to the intersection of diaspora politics and domestic Indian issues.