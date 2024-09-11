Prophet’s Birthday: Emirate in UAE announces paid holiday

Dubai: The Dubai Government Human Resources Department announced that Sunday, September 15 will be a public holiday for government bodies, departments, and institutions in Dubai on the occasion of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.Regular office hours will resume on Monday, September 16.

This holiday excludes departments, services and institutions that serve the public, manage public service facilities or have rotating shifts. Work timings of this category of employees will be determined as per operational requirements to ensure proper functioning of public facilities during the holiday.

Earlier the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE announced that Sunday, September 15 (12 Rabi al-Awwal 1446H) will be a paid public holiday for private sector employees to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammed (peace be upon him).According to the law, employees who work on Sundays will be entitled to seek compensatory day off in lieu of the holiday. By law, an employer may call an employee to work on an official public holiday. However, the employer should grant the employee compensatory leave for working on a public holiday or a full day’s salary and additionally 50 per cent of the basic salary for making an employee work on a public holiday.

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources also issued a circular announcing a public sector holiday for the occasion.

In most Islamic countries, including the Gulf countries, the Prophet’s birthday is observed on 12 Rabi’ Al-Awwal 1444, the third month of the Islamic calendar.