Rahul Gandhi claims China seized land in Ladakh equal to Delhi’s size, sparks controversy

Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, has reignited criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s handling of the India-China border dispute. Speaking in Washington DC, Gandhi claimed that Chinese troops have occupied 4,000 square kilometers of Indian territory in Ladakh, an area roughly the size of Delhi. He questioned how the U.S. would respond if a neighboring country took over such a vast portion of its land, suggesting that Modi’s approach to the situation is inadequate.

Gandhi’s comments continue his long-standing critique of the Modi government on the Indo-China border issue. He accused the government of misleading the public about the extent of the Chinese encroachment, repeating earlier claims that India had lost significant territory to China. Congress leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, have supported these allegations with satellite imagery and assert that 26 out of 65 patrolling points in Ladakh have been taken over by Chinese forces.

In response, the Modi administration has consistently denied these claims. Prime Minister Modi had previously assured that no Indian territory had been seized by Chinese forces, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that under Modi’s leadership, China would not be able to encroach on “a single inch” of Indian land. Shah also drew historical comparisons to the Indo-China war of 1962, emphasizing that the current government has not allowed such territorial losses.